Kabooki Sushi on Colonial Drive is expanding

Photo via Henry Moso
Henry Moso
Regulars at Kabooki Sushi's original E. Colonial Drive locale haven't let the space's tight quarters stop them from indulging in some of the best sushi and omakases
this town has to offer.
But the literal rubbing of elbows will soon be a thing of the past as Kabooki chef and owner Henry Moso will soon expand the restaurant into the space next door.
That space, once home to Jet's Pizza, will increase Kabooki's square footage to over 3,000 square feet (from its current 1,800) and up the seating capacity from 44 to 152.
click to enlarge
Moso says he will add a full bar and lounge area and offer late night bites on weekends until 2 a.m.
He'll also alter the aesthetic of the restaurant by going for a theme that's "hip, modern and industrial but still Japanese in vibe."
Moso will close the restaurant for 2-3 weeks for the demolition, during which time he'll make improvements to the kitchen's hood and ventilation system.
Look for Kabooki Sushi v2.0 to debut in October.
