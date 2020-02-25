Walt Disney Company theme parks chief Bob Chapek named new CEO, but Iger remains in charge

Chapek is considered the more experienced day-to-day operator. Our own Ken Storey was listening in on the call today and noticed there were no questions asked about the Parks and Products division. Following the news, Chapek reiterated multiple times that he's continuing the vision Iger laid out.

