Monday, July 16, 2018

Full Sail's CEO just donated $50K to 'NRA sellout' Adam Putnam

Posted By on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 6:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FULL SAIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Full Sail/Facebook
Bill Heavener, a co-chairman and CEO of local for-profit school Full Sail University recently donated over $50,000 to Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate and self-described "proud NRA sellout" Adam Putnam.

According to public records, on June 30 Heavener donated $52,500 to Putnam's political action committee, Florida Grown, in two separate donations listing his Winter Park Full Sail address.

It's worth noting that Heavener is known for sprinkling cash to many politicians, regardless of party. But at the moment any financial backing of Putnam arguably rubs off as toxic.

Heavener's recent donations come after another massive Florida institution, Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix, received tremendous pushback for donating an unprecedented $670,000 to the heavily NRA-backed candidate.

Related Lawsuit claims ex-supervisor in Putnam's office was told she 'worked for the NRA'
Lawsuit claims ex-supervisor in Putnam's office was told she 'worked for the NRA'
By Monivette Cordeiro
Blogs

Back in May, Parkland shooting survivor and NRA critic David Hogg held nationwide "die-ins" at various Publix stores, and even stated on Twitter that "Anyone who supports an NRA sellout, is an NRA sellout."

Publix eventually suspended all political donations.

However, a few days after their announcement it was discovered that a lobbying group funded almost entirely by Publix gave Putnam $100,000.

Besides being a NRA sellout and forgetting to check 291 gun background checks, Putnam also has a long history of very on-brand anti-immigrant, anti-minority and anti-reproductive rights rhetoric.

