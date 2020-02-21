Friday, February 21, 2020
Get all the beads at Wall Street's Pre Pardi Gras Block Party in downtown Orlando
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 1:19 PM
Mardi Gras isn’t really a thing down here, despite Universal Studios’ best efforts, but displaced New Orleanians – or anyone who wishes they were – can get a taste of the Big Easy at Wall Street Plaza’s Fat Tuesday-themed Saturday night block party. Collect as many beads as you can while taking advantage of drink specials, then bring them back on Tuesday for the main event
. Pre Pardi Gras 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Fat Tuesday Block Party Tuesday, Feb. 25; Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St.; free; wallstplaza.net.
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m.
Price:
free
Events
@ Shots
69 E. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10-$20
Events: Food & Drink
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Tue., Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
Price:
free
Events
Tags: Mardi Gras, downtown Orlando, beads, Wall Street Plaza, Image
