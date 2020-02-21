Tip Jar

Friday, February 21, 2020

Get all the beads at Wall Street's Pre Pardi Gras Block Party in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WALL STREET PLAZA
  • photo courtesy Wall Street Plaza
Mardi Gras isn’t really a thing down here, despite Universal Studios’ best efforts, but displaced New Orleanians – or anyone who wishes they were – can get a taste of the Big Easy at Wall Street Plaza’s Fat Tuesday-themed Saturday night block party. Collect as many beads as you can while taking advantage of drink specials, then bring them back on Tuesday for the main event. Pre Pardi Gras 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Fat Tuesday Block Party Tuesday, Feb. 25; Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St.; free; wallstplaza.net.

Event Details Pre Pardi Gras Block Party
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Event Details Mardi Gras Pub Crawl
@ Shots
69 E. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Price: $10-$20
Buy Tickets
Events: Food & Drink
Map
Event Details Fat Tuesday Block Party
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map

