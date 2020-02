Get all the beads at Wall Street's Pre Pardi Gras Block Party in downtown Orlando

Mardi Gras isn’t really a thing down here, despite Universal Studios’ best efforts, but displaced New Orleanians – or anyone who wishes they were – can get a taste of the Big Easy at Wall Street Plaza’s Fat Tuesday-themed Saturday night block party. Collect as many beads as you can while taking advantage of drink specials, then bring them back on Tuesday for the main event . Pre Pardi Gras 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Fat Tuesday Block Party Tuesday, Feb. 25; Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St.; free; wallstplaza.net.

