Be in the Orlando room where 'Spamilton: An American Parody' happens

There’s no entertainment sensation that can’t be parodied, so fans of, the Broadway behemoth that’s reinvigorated high school musical theater programs across the country, can’t be too upset about. Written byscribe Gerard Alessandrini,skewers the rap musical with plenty of good-natured digs at the success and media saturation thathas achieved, along with many jabs at other Broadway musicals. It’s got a wealth of wit for the theater crowd, although, sadly, an easy opportunity to point out yet again that “My Shot” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” are basically the same song is squandered. Oh, look, we did it anyway.7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 | through March 5 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $27-$49.50

