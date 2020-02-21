The Gist

Friday, February 21, 2020

Be in the Orlando room where 'Spamilton: An American Parody' happens

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge 'Spamilton: An American Parody' - PHOTO BY ROGER MASTROIANNI
  • Photo by Roger Mastroianni
  • 'Spamilton: An American Parody'
There’s no entertainment sensation that can’t be parodied, so fans of Hamilton, the Broadway behemoth that’s reinvigorated high school musical theater programs across the country, can’t be too upset about Spamilton: An American Parody. Written by Forbidden Broadway scribe Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton skewers the rap musical with plenty of good-natured digs at the success and media saturation that Hamilton has achieved, along with many jabs at other Broadway musicals. It’s got a wealth of wit for the theater crowd, although, sadly, an easy opportunity to point out yet again that “My Shot” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” are basically the same song is squandered. Oh, look, we did it anyway.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 | through March 5 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $27-$49.50
Event Details Spamilton: An American Parody
@ Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 26, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Fri., Feb. 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., March 1, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., Tue., March 3, 7:30 p.m., Wed., March 4, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Thu., March 5, 7 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$65
Theater
Map
Location Details Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Theater
Map

