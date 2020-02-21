Be in the Orlando room where 'Spamilton: An American Parody' happens

click to enlarge
Photo by Roger Mastroianni
'Spamilton: An American Parody'
There’s no entertainment sensation that can’t be parodied, so fans of Hamilton
, the Broadway behemoth that’s reinvigorated high school musical theater programs across the country, can’t be too upset about Spamilton: An American Parody
. Written by Forbidden Broadway
scribe Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton
skewers the rap musical with plenty of good-natured digs at the success and media saturation that Hamilton
has achieved, along with many jabs at other Broadway musicals. It’s got a wealth of wit for the theater crowd, although, sadly, an easy opportunity to point out yet again that “My Shot” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” are basically the same song is squandered. Oh, look, we did it anyway.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 | through March 5 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $27-$49.50
@ Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Tue., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 26, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Fri., Feb. 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., March 1, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m., Tue., March 3, 7:30 p.m., Wed., March 4, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Thu., March 5, 7 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$65
