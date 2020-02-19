Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Bloggytown

Seminole County alligator flips inflatable kayak, stranding two boaters

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Imagine your nice, relaxing kayak ride being rudely interrupted by an alligator who flipped over your inflatable boat. That's exactly what happened to two kayakers on the Econlockhatchee River on Monday, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents.

The kayakers, who ended up getting lost after the incident, had to be rescued by the Alert team at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
click image Two kayakers, whose inflatable boat was flipped over by an alligator on the Econlockhatchee River, wait to be rescued by the ALERT team at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday. - SEMINOLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA FACEBOOK
  • Seminole County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
  • Two kayakers, whose inflatable boat was flipped over by an alligator on the Econlockhatchee River, wait to be rescued by the ALERT team at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
In a video shared on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, rescue crews flew in on a helicopter to locate the kayakers. Officials said one of the boaters had a full charge on their cellphone and was able to call 911 for help (at least someone was responsible).

According to a report by WKMG News 6, Allison Haviland was the person who called 911. The report says she was on the kayak with a teenage boy and that she got separated from her group during an excursion along the river at Little Big Econ Forest.

The group consisted of another mom, two elementary school-aged boys and two teenage boys who rode on three kayaks — two solid kayaks and one inflatable kayak. The report says that the inflatable kayak hit something in the water and started deflating. The two younger boys and one of the teens stayed with one mom, while Haviland stayed behind with the other teen.



The Sheriff's Office has reported that the kayakers were rescued and brought to safety without injury. The "Econ River" runs through Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and is nearly 55 miles long, making it the longest river in Florida.

Check out the rescue video from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office below.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  3. Disney has big plans for Tomorrowland beyond Tron. Here's everything we know right now Read More

  4. Insomniac addresses the future of EDC Orlando, and it could mean good news for the city's music scene Read More

  5. Marc Maron has some thoughts on Orlando and Tampa: 'Bad food, we had bad food in Florida' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation