Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Celebrate Black History Month at Winter Park's 1619 Fest in Hannibal Square

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 12:26 PM

Celebrate Black History Month with an entertaining and educational event being held in Hannibal Square. The 1619 Fest is inspired by the New York Times’ 1619 Project, an effort to re-examine the legacy of slavery in the United States, named after the year in which 20-30 Africans kidnapped from the Kingdom of Ndongo arrived in the Virginia colony. Hosted by the Equity Council Corp., a West Winter Park nonprofit and community advocacy group, the celebration will be held at Shady Park within the historic African American neighborhood of Hannibal Square. Although the festival is free, tickets to the exclusive Orlando premiere of a documentary called Death to the N-Word and a meet and greet with the director, Sadiq Al-Aleem, are not.

8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 | Winter Park Community Center, 721 W. New England Ave. | 407-490-2902 | facebook.com/theequitycouncil | free-$20

