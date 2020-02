Hopefully you want it this way, because Backstreet’s back.The 1990s boy band sensation Backstreet Boys announced an extension of their DNA World Tour, and they're coming to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 27.If you can’t make it to this one, you have two more chances in Florida. The band is also playing in Jacksonville on Sept. 25, and West Palm Beach on Sept. 26. (But NO hometown show here. Gasp!)Fan club presale starts Tuesday, Feb. 11 and general tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, but prices haven’t been released.

