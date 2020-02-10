Janet Jackson announces 'Black Diamond' tour stop in Orlando this June

Summer concerts are much more bearable indoors, but it’ll get plenty hot when Janet Jackson comes to Orlando this summer.
Live Nation has just announced that Janet Jackson will return to Orlando on Friday, June 26 for a concert at the Amway Center.
It’s the 53-year-old pop icon’s first shows in the area in years, and tickets go on sale this week via ticketmaster.com.
A press releases says, "The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album Black Diamond, set for release this year. Performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary."
The show is one of three Florida dates on Jackson’s “Black Diamond Tour,” which also hits Tampa (June 27 at Amalie Arena) and Miami (June 24 at American Airlines Arena).
