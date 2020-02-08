Grand opening of new Orlando airport 7-Eleven might be a lame Valentine's date, but it could save lives

click to enlarge Photo via 7-Eleven/Instagram

click to enlarge Image via Google Maps

Looking for aValentine's Eve date?On Thursday, Feb. 13, Orlando will get its latest 7-Eleven, when another one opens up at the Orlando International Airport's South Cell Phone Lot. It will be their 4,365,386,208th store in Central Florida.At the grand opening party, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be product raffles and giveaways, alongside a NASCAR racing simulator. Classic 7-Eleven cuisine like Big Bite hot dogs and pizza slices will be sold for $1, and small Slurpees, medium coffees, and Big Gulp drinks will be free. It's a broke college student's dream.Aside from the fun event, this new 7-Eleven has another upside. By operating out of the airport's waiting lot, guests will be further enticed into parking, rather than circling the airport while texting.The South Cell Waiting Lot was built in 2006 in order to reduce the number of drivers running laps around the terminals while waiting for loved ones, something that increases traffic and the potential for accidents. The North Cell Waiting Lot that opened in 2015 was built for the same reason."We want to entice people to use it, not drive around," said MCO's senior director of planning, engineering and construction Davin Ruohomaki, in reference to North Cell Lot's construction. Both the North and South Cell Lots feature free wi-fi, bathrooms, electronic flight information and other amenities. Having food and gas on site is a game changer.The new store is located at 10536 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., if you're mapping it.So, while a Valentine's Eve dinner of hot dogs and Slurpees isn't exactly ideal, being reunited with a loved one at the airport – alive and safe –sound pretty romantic.