Atari to cash in on digital nostalgia with amazingly futuristic retro hotel chain

will be located along Roosevelt Row near other True North projects, with seven other locations announced to be opening in the coming years.

As more companies embrace nostalgia as a way to drive business, unique partnerships are creating some wild new experiences. With a globally-recognized catalog of franchises, Atari has surprisingly sat on the sidelines, as other brands like Nintendo and Hasbro embraced partnerships to create branded experiences around the world.Billed as the first-ever video game themed hotel chain, Atari Hotels will bring nostalgic Atari flavor to cutting edge hotels. The brains behind the project are GSD Group, which is associated with Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation, and True North Studio , who might be best known for their upcoming Meow Wolf hotel and their Roosevelt Row development in downtown Phoenix."We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."The first Atari Hotel in Phoenix