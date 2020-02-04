The Heard

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Slipknot to steer their Knotfest Roadshow package tour into Orlando in June

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Masked metallurgists (and, lest we forget, Grammy winners)  Slipknot today announced the dates for this year's iteration of the Knotfest Roadshow package tour, and one of only two Florida shows will be right here in Orlando. The tour kicks off in May.

Joining Slipknot on this stacked and harrowing trek will be A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Knoftest Roadshow goes down at the Amway Center on Sunday, June 14, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

