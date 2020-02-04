Slipknot to steer their Knotfest Roadshow package tour into Orlando in June

Masked metallurgists (and, lest we forget, Grammy winners) Slipknot today announced the dates for this year's iteration of the Knotfest Roadshow package tour, and one of only two Florida shows will be right here in Orlando. The tour kicks off in May.
Joining Slipknot on this stacked and harrowing trek will be A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.
