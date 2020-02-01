Opioid epidemic 'Impacts Us All,' in new documentary to premiere in Winter Garden

West Orange Healthcare District and

the Public Good Projects, a public health nonprofit, have made a documentary about the opioid epidemic called

It Impacts Us All.

West Orange Times & Observer Banks told the

. "It impacts us all, and that truly is what we see, particularly in Ora

nge County. The opioid epidemic has impacted every race, every religion, every socioeconomic background – from rich to poor, white to black, anyone. That epidemic has hit us all."





Doors open for the screening on Monday at 2 p.m. After the film, a demonstration will be given on how to properly administer

Narcan (naloxone), a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdose, followed by a panel discussion with local experts on the impact on opioid addiction on communities.



click to enlarge Screenshot via It Impacts Us All/YouTube

"I think the title of the documentary is perhaps the most fitting of any title we could come up with," Orange County's director of public safety Danny