Country star Chris Stapleton will steer his All-American Road Show into Orlando this summer

Crossover country star Chris Stapleton has announced the return of his "All-American Road Show" package tour this summer, and he's bringing along quite a few of his famous friends. Even better, one of two Florida stops on the tour will be right here in Orlando.
The tour rotates support acts and co-headliners every few stops, and Stapleton fans in the City Beautiful will be treated to sets from (Stapleton duet partner) Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel.
