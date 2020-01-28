Upscale restaurant the Pinery will open at Ivanhoe Village's Lake House Apartments this fall

click to enlarge
The Lake House Apartments, a nine-story high rise going up across Lake Ivanhoe in Ivanhoe Village, will house a restaurant very much in keeping with the development's luxury brand.
The Pinery, a 150-seat "upscale" restaurant, will celebrate "Florida fresh cuisine," says Carol Holladay of Full Circle Hospitality, the restaurant's operating partner.
Holladay, who currently serves as a manager at the Tap Room at Dubsdread
, says the menu is in developmental stages and that the concept is still being fleshed out, but promises the 4,200-square-foot Pinery will be "historical in theme and innovative in operation."
The restaurant's name alludes to the neighborhood's history as a once-thriving pineapple farm that George Russell — Ivanhood's original founder — later transformed to an amusement park called Russell's Point.
(Side note: The name of Russell's on Ivanhoe, the new restaurant opening late April in the former Mesa 21 space
, also pays tribute to George Russell.)
The Pinery is being designed by Janel Craigie Dagon of Blue Sky Studios
, whose portfolio includes Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando, Hard Rock Park in Myrtle Beach and the Verve Hotel in Boston.
Holladay anticipates the restaurant will open this fall.
