Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Upscale restaurant the Pinery will open at Ivanhoe Village's Lake House Apartments this fall

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge LOGO BY LINDSY HARDIN DEAL
  • Logo by Lindsy Hardin Deal
The Lake House Apartments, a nine-story high rise going up across Lake Ivanhoe in Ivanhoe Village, will house a restaurant very much in keeping with the development's luxury brand.

The Pinery, a 150-seat "upscale" restaurant, will celebrate "Florida fresh cuisine," says Carol Holladay of Full Circle Hospitality, the restaurant's operating partner.

Holladay, who currently serves as a manager at the Tap Room at Dubsdread, says the menu is in developmental stages and that the concept is still being fleshed out, but promises the 4,200-square-foot Pinery will be "historical in theme and innovative in operation."
click to enlarge Lake House Apartments - FINROCK
  • Finrock
  • Lake House Apartments
The restaurant's name alludes to the neighborhood's history as a once-thriving pineapple farm that George Russell — Ivanhood's original founder — later transformed to an amusement park called Russell's Point.

(Side note: The name of Russell's on Ivanhoe, the new restaurant opening late April in the former Mesa 21 space, also pays tribute to George Russell.)



The Pinery is being designed by Janel Craigie Dagon of Blue Sky Studios, whose portfolio includes Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando, Hard Rock Park in Myrtle Beach and the Verve Hotel in Boston.

Holladay anticipates the restaurant will open this fall.

