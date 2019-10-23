October 23, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Expect seafood towers at YH Seafood Club that resemble those at Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant

Photo via Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant/Facebook

Expect seafood towers at YH Seafood Club that resemble those at Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant

Towering seafood dishes, a new brewery in the former Eola Panera space, and more Orlando food news 

By

OPENINGS Russell's on Ivanhoe has commenced its remodel in the old Mesa 21 space and will open by the first week of January. The name "Russell" is a reference to George Russell, who purchased the land on which the restaurant sits in the late 1800s, then built an amusement park on its shores called Russell's Point ...

YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and seafood towers à la Toronto's Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant to the old O'Charley's space in the Phillips Crossing Plaza next spring ... In other Phillips Crossing news, it looks like a Korean concept called Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will take over the Pei Wei space ... Korean Gogi Grill will move into the space recently occupied by World of Beer in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ...

First Watch will relocate from Maitland to the 4,500-square-foot building that recently housed Cinco Tacos + Tequila in Winter Park. The move is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of next year ...



DeLand's Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. will take over the ground floor restaurant space of the Eo Inn and turn it into a brewery and restaurant ... Tin & Taco continues its expansion and will move into the space recently vacated by Little Blue Donut Co. on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park ... Vietnamese noodle house Pho Huang Lan has opened in the old Pho #7 space on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue ... Mamak Asian Street Food will open a second location in the Pei Wei space at the University Shoppes plaza near UCF early next year ...

Bolay will open on Alafaya Trail near Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo Nov. 9 ... Loading Zone Philly Steaks has opened in the old Beth's Burger Bar space on East Washington Street downtown ... Over at Pointe Orlando, Brazilian steakhouse Rodizio Grill will open in the old Copper Canyon Grill space this December. Early in the new year, Carolina barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's will open in the old Adobe Gilas space on the second floor. This is in addition to the "counter-service" Brother Jimmy's slated to open in the old Which 'Wich space in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ...

Krave Tea, serving boba, matcha, milk and cheese teas, has opened next to Moe's Southwest Grill on Orlando Avenue in Winter Park ... Just up the road, Dexter's New Standard has soft opened ... Cupcake joint Jillycakes has closed its Winter Park shop and will move into the Wheelhouse Market food hall at Icon Park on I-Drive ... Hemingway's at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress has reopened with a revamped menu and look ... The Rusty Spoon under new owner Michelle Lagerweij has officially transitioned over to Elize Restaurant.

CLOSINGS

After 46 years in business, Hoover's Market in Altamonte Springs will close for good on Oct. 30 ... Six months after opening, Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House in Thornton Park has shuttered. Next! ... Bite ("Be Inspired to Eat") on North Magnolia Avenue has closed.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story appeared in the Oct. 23, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's Chicago dogs come to Lake Buena Vista, Southern breakfast spot Brick & Spoon awakens in Maitland, and more Orlando restaurant news Read More

  2. Orlando's dining scene diversifies into Saudi-style Indonesian fare at World's Magic Restaurant Read More

  3. Windermere vegan joint Humbl dishes out deeply satisfying fast-food classics Read More

  4. Take heed, kebab lovers, now there’s great Turkish fare in Orlando 24 hours a day Read More

  5. Kaizen Izakaya bestows downtown Orlando with legit sushi and pan-Asian bites Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation