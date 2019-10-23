Towering seafood dishes, a new brewery in the former Eola Panera space, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS Russell's on Ivanhoe has commenced its remodel in the old Mesa 21 space and will open by the first week of January. The name "Russell" is a reference to George Russell, who purchased the land on which the restaurant sits in the late 1800s, then built an amusement park on its shores called Russell's Point ...



YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and seafood towers à la Toronto's Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant to the old O'Charley's space in the Phillips Crossing Plaza next spring ... In other Phillips Crossing news, it looks like a Korean concept called Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will take over the Pei Wei space ... Korean Gogi Grill will move into the space recently occupied by World of Beer in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ...



First Watch will relocate from Maitland to the 4,500-square-foot building that recently housed Cinco Tacos + Tequila in Winter Park. The move is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of next year ...





DeLand'swill take over the ground floor restaurant space of the Eo Inn and turn it into a brewery and restaurant ...continues its expansion and will move into the space recently vacated byon Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park ... Vietnamese noodle househas opened in the old Pho #7 space on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue ...will open a second location in the Pei Wei space at the University Shoppes plaza near UCF early next year ...will open on Alafaya Trail near Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo Nov. 9 ...has opened in the oldspace on East Washington Street downtown ... Over at Pointe Orlando, Brazilian steakhousewill open in the old Copper Canyon Grill space this December. Early in the new year, Carolina barbecue jointwill open in the old Adobe Gilas space on the second floor. This is in addition to the "counter-service" Brother Jimmy's slated to open in the old Which 'Wich space in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ...serving boba, matcha, milk and cheese teas, has opened next to Moe's Southwest Grill on Orlando Avenue in Winter Park ... Just up the road,has soft opened ... Cupcake jointhas closed its Winter Park shop and will move into theat Icon Park on I-Drive ...at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress has reopened with a revamped menu and look ...under new owner Michelle Lagerweij has officially transitioned over to

CLOSINGS

After 46 years in business, Hoover's Market in Altamonte Springs will close for good on Oct. 30 ... Six months after opening, Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House in Thornton Park has shuttered. Next! ... Bite ("Be Inspired to Eat") on North Magnolia Avenue has closed.

Oct. 23, 2019