Towering seafood dishes, a new brewery in the former Eola Panera space, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS
Russell's on Ivanhoe has commenced its remodel in the old Mesa 21 space and will open by the first week of January. The name "Russell" is a reference to George Russell, who purchased the land on which the restaurant sits in the late 1800s, then built an amusement park on its shores called Russell's Point ...
YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and seafood towers à la Toronto's Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant to the old O'Charley's space in the Phillips Crossing Plaza next spring ... In other Phillips Crossing news, it looks like a Korean concept called Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will take over the Pei Wei space ... Korean Gogi Grill will move into the space recently occupied by World of Beer in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ...
First Watch will relocate from Maitland to the 4,500-square-foot building that recently housed Cinco Tacos + Tequila in Winter Park. The move is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of next year ...
CLOSINGS
After 46 years in business, Hoover's Market in Altamonte Springs will close for good on Oct. 30 ... Six months after opening, Felipe Rodriguez Tequila House in Thornton Park has shuttered. Next! ... Bite ("Be Inspired to Eat") on North Magnolia Avenue has closed.
