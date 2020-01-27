Orlando Story Club teams up with CF2 for soundtracked stories about 'Joyland'

click to enlarge
-
Picture of a water slide at Ivanhoe Park, aka Joyland, circa 1910
Orlando Story Club, a regular night of spoken word stories based on a common theme, is always a unique experience thanks to the fact that the storytellers are all randomly selected. But Orlando Story Club throws out the random element this week during a collaboration with the Central Florida Composers Forum (aka CF2). Each reader has been paired with a composer so that each story has its own soundtrack. The theme is “Joyland,” which could refer specifically to the long-defunct “amusement park” that rested on the shores of Lake Ivanhoe, or just generally to Orlando’s reputation as a hotbed of tourism. The stories and songs are performed live together for one night only, so don’t miss your chance to put a little more joy in your
life.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | joyland.eventbrite.com
| $15
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.
407-704-6103
Price:
$15-$20
Literary