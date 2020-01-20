The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 20, 2020

The Heard

'Lost Boys' saxman Tim Cappello to play Orlando in April

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TIM CAPPELLO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tim Cappello/Facebook
We swear that this is not an early April Fool's prank! If you saw the iconic 1980s vampire film Lost Boys, then you'll no doubt remember a scene with muscular sax player Time Cappello rocking out the song "I still Believe." Cappello's resume goes far beyond that one heavily-oiled scene, taking in stints as a sideman for Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel and Ringo Starr and tv appearances on The Equalizer and Miami Vice. Decades later, Cappello is still at it, and ready to perform in Orlando this April Fool's Day.

Tim Cappello, ACP Pro, and the Crux DJs play Will's Pub on Wednesday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. University of Florida opens online version of Master Beekeeper apprenticeship program Read More

  2. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of creating sex game with 'points' for sleeping with staff Read More

  3. Yo Winter Park, can you not trot out the military stuff for MLK Unity Fest? Read More

  4. Visitors to Orlando now have an easier way to pick up their stroller rentals, no thanks to Disney Read More

  5. Holy Land Experience might not be closing, but they're praying for a buyer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation