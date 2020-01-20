'Lost Boys' saxman Tim Cappello to play Orlando in April

We swear that this is not an early April Fool's prank! If you saw the iconic 1980s vampire filmLost Boys, then you'll no doubt remember a scene with muscular sax player Time Cappello rocking out the song "I still Believe." Cappello's resume goes far beyond that one heavily-oiled scene, taking in stints as a sideman for Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel and Ringo Starr and tv appearances on The Equalizer and Miami Vice. Decades later, Cappello is still at it, and ready to perform in Orlando this April Fool's Day.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.