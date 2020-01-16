The Heard

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Modular synths to take over Mead Gardens in February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge Modal Plane - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • Modal Plane
If Mort Garson's Plantasia album taught us anything, it's that plants and electronic music are a match made in heaven! On that note, the people behind Circuit Church are putting on an afternoon event of electronic music and modular synth soundscapes at Mead Gardens in Winter Park and it should be very conducive to some happily blooming flowers. Performers include Modal Plane, Ron Dahl, Pressurewave, Void Machine and more.

Modular on the Spot takes places at Mead Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. The event is free! And all ages.


