Modular synths to take over Mead Gardens in February

If Mort Garson's Plantasia album taught us anything, it's that plants and electronic music are a match made in heaven! On that note, the people behind Circuit Church are putting on an afternoon event of electronic music and modular synth soundscapes at Mead Gardens in Winter Park and it should be very conducive to some happily blooming flowers. Performers include Modal Plane, Ron Dahl, Pressurewave, Void Machine and more. Modular on the Spot takes places at Mead Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. The event is free! And all ages.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press