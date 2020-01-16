Thursday, January 16, 2020
Modular synths to take over Mead Gardens in February
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Matthew Moyer
-
Modal Plane
If Mort Garson's Plantasia
album taught us anything, it's that plants and electronic music are a match made in heaven! On that note, the people behind Circuit Church
are putting on an afternoon event of electronic music and modular synth soundscapes at Mead Gardens
in Winter Park and it should be very conducive to some happily blooming flowers. Performers include Modal Plane, Ron Dahl, Pressurewave, Void Machine and more.
Modular on the Spot takes places at Mead Botanical Gardens
on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. The event is free! And all ages.
