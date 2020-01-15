The Heard

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Hear Orlando band the Sh-Booms on tonight's premiere of Ron Howard-produced TV series '68 Whiskey'

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge The Sh-Booms - JAMES HAND
  • James Hand
  • The Sh-Booms
Yes, yes, y'all. In their continual rise, breakout Orlando garage-soul syndicate the Sh-Booms will make yet another high-profile national mark tonight. At 10:00 pm on the Paramount Network and 11:00 pm on CMT, the big new wartime drama series 68 Whiskey by executive producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will premiere, and the Sh-Booms' song "Late Night Lover" off their latest album (a gutsy soul cannonball that we named "Best Local Album" in our last Best of Orlando awards) will be on it. Tune in and hear the 407 represent.

