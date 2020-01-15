Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hear Orlando band the Sh-Booms on tonight's premiere of Ron Howard-produced TV series '68 Whiskey'
By Bao Le-Huu
on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM
Yes, yes, y'all. In their continual rise, breakout Orlando garage-soul syndicate the Sh-Booms
will make yet another high-profile national mark tonight. At 10:00 pm on the Paramount Network
and 11:00 pm on CMT,
the big new wartime drama series 68 Whiskey
by executive producers Ron Howard
and Brian Grazer
will premiere, and the Sh-Booms' song "Late Night Lover" off their latest album (a gutsy soul cannonball that we named "Best Local Album"
in our last Best of Orlando
awards) will be on it. Tune in and hear the 407 represent.
