Hear Orlando band the Sh-Booms on tonight's premiere of Ron Howard-produced TV series '68 Whiskey'

Yes, yes, y'all. In their continual rise, breakout Orlando garage-soul syndicate thewill make yet another high-profile national mark tonight. At 10:00 pm on theand 11:00 pm onthe big new wartime drama seriesby executive producersandwill premiere, and the Sh-Booms' song "Late Night Lover" off their latest album (a gutsy soul cannonball that we named "Best Local Album" in our last Best of Orlando awards) will be on it. Tune in and hear the 407 represent.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press