Staff Pick

Best Local Album 

The Sh-Booms, The Blurred Odyssey

sh-booms-1000.jpg

Photo courtesy of The Sh-Booms / Bandcamp

The Sh-Booms, The Blurred Odyssey

theshbooms.com

Spanning most of this decade, the ascent of these Orlando garage-soul saviors has been long and winding. But with the spring release of this sweltering opus on hot Miami label Limited Fanfare, it seems their career has finally achieved a certified breakthrough. A model of strut, gut and soul, the album – by far their most crystallized and whopping work yet – has drawn tons of glowing press and even garnered a "Coolest Song in the World" shout on Little Steven's Underground Garage. It's been a welcome national splash that's validated something we've known around here for years: The Sh-Booms are ready for the world.

Previous Winners

  |  

