The cuisine that's stood out to Yelp as the place to eat in Central Florida in 2020 is the East African fare at Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine.
Yelp named the eatery on Central Florida Parkway in Orlando one of the 100 places to eat in America
in 2020. Salem's came in at 43.
East African food has hardly changed in generations, noted Orlando Weekly
food critic Faiyaz Kara in a review of Selam
, but the medley of herbs and spices from antiquity – like teff, the ancient herb used to make injera – combine with sautéed meats and stews so finger-lickin' good, there's been no rush to add a taco Tuesday.
Salem's has risen above as a spot that consistently serves the highest quality versions of deeply traditional hand-eaten dishes, like Doro wat, while making a name for themselves as a particularly spicy practitioner of East African food.
A whopping nine Florida restaurants made Yelp's top 100 list. Southern Charm Cafe, a Cape Canaveral spot that serves American diner food, was the other Central Florida restaurant, coming in at number 20.
