Sunday, January 12, 2020

Orlando's Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine makes Yelp's top 100 places to eat in America

Posted By on Sun, Jan 12, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
The cuisine that's stood out to Yelp as the place to eat in Central Florida in 2020 is the East African fare at Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine.

Yelp named the eatery on Central Florida Parkway in Orlando one of the 100 places to eat in America in 2020. Salem's came in at 43.

East African food has hardly changed in generations, noted Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara in a review of Selam, but the medley of herbs and spices from antiquity – like teff, the ancient herb used to make injera – combine with sautéed meats and stews so finger-lickin' good, there's been no rush to add a taco Tuesday.

Related Selam Ethiopian makes digital dining finger-lickin' good: All hands on plate
Selam Ethiopian makes digital dining finger-lickin’ good
All hands on plate
By Faiyaz Kara
Restaurant Review

Salem's has risen above as a spot that consistently serves the highest quality versions of deeply traditional hand-eaten dishes, like Doro wat, while making a name for themselves as a particularly spicy practitioner of East African food.



A whopping nine Florida restaurants made Yelp's top 100 list. Southern Charm Cafe, a Cape Canaveral spot that serves American diner food, was the other Central Florida restaurant, coming in at number 20.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
