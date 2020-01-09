Bloggytown

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Oviedo Mall will be renovated into a hotel and apartments

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM

Another mall bites the dust of modern shopping, this time in Oviedo.

After struggling to compete with online retailers and Orlando's Waterford Lakes mall, Oviedo Mall will be renovated out of its misery.

On Monday, the Oviedo City Council approved a plan to renovate the mall into a 175-unit apartment for people 55 and older and a hotel, reports WFTV 9.

It's not as though Orlando is immune to the stresses of brick and mortar retail; the City B's Fashion Square Mall is staring down developer plans for demolition too.



Mall walkers, be advised.

