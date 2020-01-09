Macy's plans to close Sanford location in Seminole Town Center

Macy’s Inc. is closing 28 stores nationwide, including the Sanford location in Seminole Town Center.
The series of closings come after a 0.6 percent decline in comparable same-store sales for the months of November and December 2019 as shown in a sales results report released by the company on Wednesday.
In an email to the Orlando Business Journal, Macy’s addressed the store closure and their plans for the future.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.