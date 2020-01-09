Macy's plans to close Sanford location in Seminole Town Center

Macy’s Inc. is closing 28 stores nationwide, including the Sanford location in Seminole Town Center. The series of closings come after a 0.6 percent decline in comparable same-store sales for the months of November and December 2019 as shown in a sales results report released by the company on Wednesday. In an email to the Orlando Business Journal , Macy’s addressed the store closure and their plans for the future.

