Macy's plans to close Sanford location in Seminole Town Center

click to enlarge Image via Google Maps

Macy's at Seminole Town Center

Macy’s Inc. is closing 28 stores nationwide, including the Sanford location in Seminole Town Center.



The series of closings come after a 0.6 percent decline in comparable same-store sales for the months of November and December 2019 as shown in a sales results report released by the company on Wednesday.



In an email to the Orlando Business Journal, Macy’s addressed the store closure and their plans for the future.





"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Sanford community over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s nearby stores," said Macy's in a statement. The local stores remaining open include Altamonte Mall, Orlando Fashion Square, Mall at Millenia, and online at macys.com.As the wave of online shopping continues to pull sales from physical stores, it isn’t difficult to see why Macy’s is choosing to close under-performing locations to focus their efforts on 150 larger Macy’s locations, as well as their website – even after reporting successful holiday sales."Macy’s, Inc.’s performance during the holiday season reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a press release For those in the Sanford area, one may find themselves having to make the 20-minute drive to Altamonte Mall or beyond to get their Macy’s fix.Macy’s management team plans to further discuss the store’s growth plans and three-year strategy during their upcoming Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 5.