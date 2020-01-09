Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Bloggytown

Macy's plans to close Sanford location in Seminole Town Center

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Macy's at Seminole Town Center - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Macy's at Seminole Town Center

Macy’s Inc. is closing 28 stores nationwide, including the Sanford location in Seminole Town Center.

The series of closings come after a 0.6 percent decline in comparable same-store sales for the months of November and December 2019 as shown in a sales results report released by the company on Wednesday.

In an email to the Orlando Business Journal, Macy’s addressed the store closure and their plans for the future.



"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Sanford community over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s nearby stores," said Macy's in a statement. The local stores remaining open include Altamonte Mall, Orlando Fashion Square, Mall at Millenia, and online at macys.com.

As the wave of online shopping continues to pull sales from physical stores, it isn’t difficult to see why Macy’s is choosing to close under-performing locations to focus their efforts on 150 larger Macy’s locations, as well as their website – even after reporting successful holiday sales.

"Macy’s, Inc.’s performance during the holiday season reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a press release.

For those in the Sanford area, one may find themselves having to make the 20-minute drive to Altamonte Mall or beyond to get their Macy’s fix.

Macy’s management team plans to further discuss the store’s growth plans and three-year strategy during their upcoming Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 5.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In a major overhaul, Orlando's Holy Land Experience will end all theatrical productions Read More

  2. Universal Mardi Gras unveils musical headliners for this year including Marshmello, Luis Fonsi, the Roots Read More

  3. New study says Florida's Black teens make up over 70 percent of all adolescent gun-related homicides since 'stand your ground' Read More

  4. Another female Florida panther has crossed the Caloosahatchee River, a huge milestone Read More

  5. Michael Jordan apparel store headed to downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation