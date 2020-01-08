Orlando Beer Week offers up plenty of reasons to check out local breweries

click to enlarge
Orlando Beer Week kicks off this weekend with an array of events at breweries and taprooms around town. Here are some of our picks for events to check out during that time. For more, keep an eye on Orlando Beer Week's website
.
Rod Hamdallah
Orlando Beer Week may not officially kick off until Saturday, but Orlando Brewing is throwing a party on Friday anyway. Garage rocker Rod Hamdallah, who you might know from his work with the Legendary Shack Shakers or JD Wilkes & the Dirt Daubers, plays a free show at the brewery with support from Orlando’s own WildTones. Get your week(end) started right. 8 p.m. Friday; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.; free; orlandobrewing.com
.
Orlando Beer Week Kick-Off
Orlando-area breweries join forces for Orlando Beer Week, starting this Saturday. The official kick-off party takes place at Redlight Redlight and features samples of beers from 15 different local breweries. One of the breweries participating is the brand-new Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., created by RavPig chef James Petrakis and brewmaster Larry Foor. 4 p.m. Saturday; Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; orlbeerweek.com
.
Super Mash Bros. Can Release
Ellipsis Brewing gets in on the Orlando Beer Week action with a quadruple release of new cans. A Super Smash Bros. reference is fitting for this quartet, as it includes two sours, Princess Peach’d and Berry Cannon, and two New England IPAs, Smashing Hops and Electric Hops. Pick your favorite team and get smashing. 1 p.m. Saturday; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 TPC Blvd.; various menu prices; orlbeerweek.com
.
Sideward Sabbath
Orlando Beer Week continues on Sunday with a stop at Sideward. Their Sideward Sabbath event features “heavy beer and heavy music.” Special tappings include a traditional German bock and a whiskey barrel-aged imperial stout. Barbecue is available for purchase while metal and rock bands take the stage. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby Ave.; free; orlbeerweek.com
.
