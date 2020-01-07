Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Bloggytown

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez will lead Florida's 2020 census committee

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge Jeanette Nunez at a DeSantis campaign rally - PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
  • Jeanette Nunez at a DeSantis campaign rally
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to lead the state’s 2020 U.S. Census efforts. Nunez will chair Florida’s Complete Count Committee, whose members were also named Monday. The 19-member committee will coordinate with the U.S. Census Bureau in conducting the constitutionally required census between March and June.

The census is conducted every 10 years and leads to a redistribution of congressional seats across the country based on population, with some states gaining seats, others losing seats and many remaining the same. The population numbers also are used in distributing federal funding to states.

Florida’s estimated population stood at just under 21.48 million as of July 1, a nearly 1.1 percent increase from a year earlier, according to Census Bureau’s national and state population figures released last week. The Virginia-based political consulting firm Election Data Services has projected the swelling population in Florida would push the Sunshine State’s U.S. House delegation from 27 to 29 members.

Among the members of the Complete Count Committee are Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo; Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director Danny Burgess; state Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz; Coalition of Florida Farm Workers Executive Director Arturo Lopez; AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson; State University System Board of Governors member Brian Lamb; NAACP Florida State Conference Chair Marsha Ellison; Associated Industries of Florida President and CEO Tom Feeney; and Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida kids jump Florida man allegedly trying to kidnap one of them Read More

  2. For the first time ever, Florida is regulating CBD products Read More

  3. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  4. The long-rumored upcharge FastPass program at Disney World looks like it's finally about to launch Read More

  5. Florida's welcome centers no longer give tourists free orange juice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation