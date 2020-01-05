Bloggytown

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Sanford apartment using doggie DNA to make sure pet owners pick up waste

Posted By on Sun, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Dodging dog poop landmines stinks, especially outside your home, left by pet owners too lazy and inconsiderate to pick up their mutts' dookie.

Lake Monroe Apartments in Sanford is putting a stop to the madness. The complex requires pet owner residents to submit their dog's DNA via a salvia swab. Pet owners pay $250 to have the pet, and another $50 for the DNA test.

Property manager Ashley Fink told WFTV that the DNA is added to a "Poo Print" database. When leftover doo-doo is spotted, it can be matched to the dog that dropped it and the owner that left it. It takes upward of 10 days to find a match. If a resident is caught, they're slapped with a $150 fine.

With a swab of Fido's cheek, Lake Monroe Apartments dog owners are held accountable and all residents and neighbors can take a surer step around their complex.



One Sanford dog owner described the policy as a bit "hardcore."

So is the fury, however, of the innocent who feels the squish of dog dung beneath their step.

