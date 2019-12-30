Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again'

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via 21 Studios/YouTube
Organizers say it is "destined to be the mansplaining event of the century."
Brought to you by the same Orlando-based bros who host the 21 Convention to "actualize the ideal man," the 22 Convention is coming to "make women great again."
The May 1-3 event will be held at an Orlando location disclosed to only to those who pay for admission. Tickets cost $1,999 (there's a sale for $999), and are only sold to women. All of the speakers are men.
"Women today are being taught to act more like men," says the 22 Convention website
, which they say has led to divorce, depression, dysfunction, and rampant single motherhood. "No longer will you have to give in to toxic bullying feminist dogma and go against your biological nature," say organizers.
Mansplainers on hand to redirect the wayward women in attendance include convention founder Anthony Johnson, whose bio says his mission is to "destroy the feminist establishment," Alexander Coates, described as a "fitness guru and modern-day philosopher winning the minds of men and the hearts of women," and other right-wing personalities with hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and Facebook (which are definitely not Russian bots, like those of men's rights activist
and 21 Convention speaker Mike Cernovich).
Topics the men will discuss include the ills of feminism, the war on motherhood, beauty and obesity, love and dating, getting pregnant and having "unlimited babies," getting in shape, beating the competition to "become the ultimate wife," and boosting femininity.
The preview picture next to the femininity topic is of a smiling woman, with a statement that "men prefer debt-free virgins without tattoos." Their message is, when women do anything that these bros doesn't like – anything that goes against the most antiquated notions of women – it's a woman acting like a man, whatever "acting like a man" means.
And a woman acting this way confuses the order of things and ruins the world, say organizers. Only men can say what is proper womanly behavior.
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via 21 Studios/YouTube
At the 22 Convention, the story of feminist liberation is reversed, revealed to be a narrative of propaganda that's "led millions of women down a path of endless heartbreak, dead-end relationships." Other people, like actual women, might say feminism has opened their eyes to the treachery that is a life consumed by winning the favor of idiot men.
A woman being comfortable in her skin, and not bending over backward to give Anthony Johnson a boner, isn't just making Johnson and other locker-room talkers feel bad – they want you to know it's really, really bad for the ladies too.
Fittingly, organizers have scheduled men to come first, with the 21 Convention's "2nd Patriarch Edition" starting on April 30, and the 22 Convention's "World's Ultimate Event for Women" starting on May 1. Both run through May 3. There is a discount for women buying tickets to both, with 21 promising "Your man will walk out a certified badass, 100% leading your family and relationship forever."
Why not spend a weekend listening to men who "will teach you how to have as many babies as your heart desires," women of America?
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Screenshot via 21 Studios/YouTube