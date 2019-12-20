Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida’s unemployment rate has dipped to a historic low

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Florida’s unemployment rate approached the end of 2019 at a historic low. The rate fell to 3.1 percent in November, down from 3.2 percent in October and putting it at a mark hit twice in the past 40 years, most recently in March 2006, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

“Moving forward, I will continue to prioritize investments in Florida’s workforce and infrastructure to provide continued opportunities for our communities to be resilient and prepared for the future,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

When DeSantis was sworn into office in January, Florida’s unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent, representing 352,000 Floridians out of work from a workforce of 10.3 million. The seasonally adjusted figure for November remained below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported 323,000 Floridians were out of work in November from a workforce of 10.5 million.



Over the past year, the education and health-services sectors have had the largest growth, adding 62,300 new positions. Fields involving leisure and hospitality were up 38,100 jobs. Professional and business services were up 33,600, while construction was up 26,700.

Regionally, the metropolitan statistical area from Miami to West Palm Beach posted the most new workers, with 40,100 added over the last year, a 1.5 percent increase.

Meanwhile, 24,400 new jobs were added over the past year in the Jacksonville area, representing a 3.4 percent increase. The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area added 36,700 new jobs in the past year, a 2.8 percent increase. And the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area added 30,800 new workers, an increase of 2.2 percent.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Bull & Bear Steakhouse makes list of top 100 restaurants in America Read More

  2. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  3. Almost two thirds of Orlando's population are now renting their homes Read More

  4. Florida moves forward with plan to import drugs from Canada Read More

  5. Orange County commissioners did not know all options available, ahead of approving $125 million for Universal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation