Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Supreme Court rules car insurance company must pay the family of motorcyclist in fatal accident

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 8:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ruling in a dispute about whether uninsured-motorist insurance coverage should apply in a 2015 fatal motorcycle accident.

The Hernando County case stemmed from the death of Michael Lentini while riding his motorcycle. Lentini had purchased a collector-vehicle insurance policy for his 1992 Chevrolet Corvette, which was not involved in the accident, according to court records. The policy included $300,000 in uninsured-motorist coverage.

After Lentini’s death, his estate sought to collect the uninsured-motorist benefits and ultimately sued American Southern Home Insurance. A circuit judge ruled in favor of the insurance company, but a panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned that decision last year.

The appeals court said uninsured-motorist coverage follows the policyholder and not the insured vehicle, unless an agreement is signed to limit the coverage. American Southern Home Insurance appealed to the Supreme Court.
Uninsured-motorist coverage follows the policyholder and not the insured vehicle. click to tweet
"The issue before this (Supreme) Court is whether an insurer that issues a reduced premium collector vehicle policy may limit uninsured motorist coverage under that specialty policy to accidents involving the occupancy or use of the collector vehicle," Justice Ricky Polston wrote in Thursday’s main opinion, joined by Chief Justice Charles Canady and Justice Jorge Labarga.



Polston concluded that state law does not allow the “limitations placed on uninsured motorist coverage in the collector vehicle policy at issue.” Justice Carlos Muniz wrote a concurring opinion that was joined by Justice Alan Lawson.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Bull & Bear Steakhouse makes list of top 100 restaurants in America Read More

  2. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  3. Almost two thirds of Orlando's population are now renting their homes Read More

  4. Orange County commissioners did not know all options available, ahead of approving $125 million for Universal Read More

  5. Boaters in Florida broke the all-time record for killing manatees this year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation