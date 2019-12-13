Bloggytown

Friday, December 13, 2019

Osceola jail ignored woman's miscarriage symptoms, before a county judge released her early

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
Pregnant and bleeding, an inmate at Osceola County Jail was at the mercy of jail staff.

When Kenzi Dunn began bleeding Wednesday, Dec. 4., jail staff didn't call for a doctor, she said. The bleeding continued through Thursday but Dunn says she still wasn't attended to by a doctor. Finally on Friday, while Dunn was still bleeding, was a doctor was summoned to check on the 20-year-old.

In court on Thursday, Dunn said she continued to bleed into Saturday, and that cramps joined her symptoms Sunday, the day she miscarried.

It wasn't until Monday that Osceola Jail staff took her to the hospital, WKMG News 6 reports. When Dunn returned to the Osceola County Corrections Department, she was still at the mercy of jail staff who placed back in the same cell the miscarriage occurred.



Dunn, who found out she was pregnant when she was booked into Osceola jail in October, was scheduled to stay in jail until Dec. 30. In court Thursday, Dunn's attorney asked that she can leave before then.

Finally, someone working for Osceola county interacting with Dunn since Dec. 4 did the obvious and humane thing.

“I’m gonna go ahead and modify the sentence to make it time served as of today’s date," Judge Greg Tynan said.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


