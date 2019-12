Latin punks Zeta bring a stacked bill for dazzling album release show at Soundbar

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Although not a new band,have been making hella waves recently. On the scene, word-of-mouth on them has been hot for a while. More recently, though, they’ve also been making the news. They’re South Americans looking for theand that automatically makes them poster children of the times, with all the immigration bureaucracy drama that implies.Venezuelan transplants now based in South Florida, Zeta aren’t originally from here. But given our particular cultural gumbo, Florida’s pretty much the perfect setting for their sound. With a dazzlingly prismatic vision that churns and torques like a proudly tropical storm ofandthey’re probably one of the most regionally representative bands in Florida. The skill and flair with which they do it, however, is what makes them one of the most distinctive.Riding the recent release of their heady and complex new albumZeta came to town in full regalia with an arsenal of instruments and ambition. Live, they’re awith principal drummer Eduardo Sandoval at center stage and an array of percussion extending out to other players. Around that thundering foundation, a stunning latticework of guitars and vocals weaves, dances and dives.It amounts to an expansive tapestry that’s blazing and dynamic. Bursting with rock, art and culture, they’re swimming deep in some original waters with bold work that could position them to be the next great successor to thePolitics, well, you know how dumb that shit can get. But here in Florida, at least there’s alreadyfor the incredible Zeta.For the in-state run of their album release tour, Zeta really surrounded themselves with greatness and maxed out the marquee. The result was a brilliantly eclectic bill that’s heavy on the street cred and nicely illustrates the powerful independent ties between the band, Florida and theright now.boss and flagbearerwas probably the biggest national name on the bill. This time as with last year , it’s always a moving, engaging and groundbreaking live display whenever he performs.From emo-folk to hyper-technical rap, Ceschi's a polymath who pushes hip-hop as far as anyone has. And besides recently signing Orlando MCto his esteemed label, the man continues to proudly show his local love, this time bringing up local hip-hop legendup on stage with him.And besides this and this in just 2019 alone, what more can I say aboutFlorida supergroup and fellow genre-bustersThey’re just an unchained riot of style, groove and humor.Also bringing excellence was Fake Four labelmateDespite the casual, down-to-earth name, this L.A. act is anything but. It’s a one-man show that mergeswithand it’s a marvel of performance.In full cloak and headdress like somehe lurked in the pitch dark, singing like a crooner of doom. With imaginative use of stark little spotlights in his palms, he revealed his demon face in dramatic peeks. And in moments of climax, he cut a stunning figure hovering up near the rafters like a bellowing specter.An absolute triumph of powerful minimalism and low-tech stage genius, an Andy the Doorbum show is a model of dark, riveting artistry.In case you weren’t counting along, that makeson a single bill. Do the math and it equals one legendary lineup.