The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 22, 2019

The Heard

Hurricane Party and Astronautalis together at Will's was a major Orlando hip-hop homecoming

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge Astronautalis at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Astronautalis at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Hurricane Party and Astronautalis, Will’s Pub, July 18

Having Astronautalis and Hurricane Party MC Bleubird on the same bill is a tap into one of the richest wells of Florida hip-hop talent in modern history – make that ever. And that fountainhead traces right back here to the 407. Although neither artist is native to Orlando, both Floridians cut their early teeth on these very streets and have ties embedded enough for honorary scene citizenship.

click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
From the size, spirit and credentials of the audience, it was clear: This was a deeply local homecoming. And though years go by between Astronautalis’ returns, it was Hurricane Party’s night because they had a brand-new record to celebrate.

click to enlarge Juice by Hurricane Party
  • Juice by Hurricane Party
Just released on tastemaking Miami label Limited Fanfare Records, Juice is pure Florida in a bottle, forever riding that line between truth and hyperreality. Color-splashed, sun-warped and gaudy-cool, it’s tropical hip-hop expansionism that proves musical experimentation can be a banger instead of a pill.

click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
To suitably drop the neon bomb of their new record, Bleubird and Rickolus came this time with more props, more pageantry, more personnel and a goddamn balloon drop. Oh shit, y’all, it’s a party. And it popped off like a real-life Lonely Island video, only done by the natives instead of the tourists.



click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
Live, the new Crockett and Tubbs of hip-hop showcased practically the entire album. With Juice as the document, Hurricane Party are officially one of the freshest, most original joints to rise from Florida in ages.

click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
Astronautalis’ set, by contrast, was much leaner, though probably not entirely by design. Apparently, the erstwhile Jacksonville indie-rap star lost his song files just before the show so it was a pieced-together performance of sorts. But as anyone who’s seen the astonishing audience-sourced freestyle demo he does at each of his concerts knows, if there’s anyone who can operate on the fly and come up aces, it’s Astronautalis.

click to enlarge Astronautalis at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Astronautalis at Will's Pub
Because of his sheer command of voice, stage and room, his equipment could’ve melted down altogether and the show’s integrity would still be bulletproof. His technical rapping is watertight, his lyrical ideas are some of the most literate out there, and his delivery always brims with emotional fire.

click to enlarge Astronautalis at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Astronautalis at Will's Pub
But the set brought some nice flavor when Astronautalis dug into his past and summoned Hurricane Party singer and Jacksonville connection Rickolus up on stage to perform some songs they wrote together a long time ago, resulting in an unexpected indie-folk segment.

click to enlarge Astronautalis and Rickolus at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Astronautalis and Rickolus at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Astronautalis and Rickolus at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Astronautalis and Rickolus at Will's Pub
However stitched and patched this performance may have been, Astronautalis was still 200-proof Astronautalis. One of the most gifted, daring and visionary rappers of his time, he’s as fine a touchstone as they come. And out on hip-hop’s vanguard, he still reigns supreme.

click to enlarge Astronautalis at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Astronautalis at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  3. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins next Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation