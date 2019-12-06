Righteous Brothers to bring that 'loving feeling' to Central Florida this winter

Photo courtesy the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall/Facebook
Although you won't catch the late Bobby Hatfield with the OG Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo, Bucky Heard has been tapped to sing classic hits alongside Bill Medley, during the Righteous Brothers upcoming show at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.
On Monday, January 13, 2020, at 8 p.m., warm up your vocals to sing along to gems like the Dirty Dancing theme song, "The Time of My Life," "You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'," "Rock and Roll Heaven," and the Ghost hit, "Unchained Melody."
“Performing with Bill Medley is like getting your PhD in show business! He is more than a legend; he puts everything into every performance, and really understands how to connect with an audience,” Bucky Heard said in a statement.
Tickets range from $37-$77, and can be snagged through VanWezel.org, old fashioned style at the box office or by calling 941-953-3368.
