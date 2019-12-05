Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Bloggytown

Gov. DeSantis announces 2020 'Python Challenge Python Bowl' partnership with the Super Bowl

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GOVERNOR’S PRESS OFFICE
  • Photo courtesy Governor’s Press Office
Move over Puppy Bowl, the 2020 Super Bowl has a new sideshow.

In very Florida fashion, Miami-Dade County will host a Python Bowl, in conjunction with the Super Bowl, to hunt the invasive snakes in the Everglades.

Competing in the Python Bowl will be all about who can track down the longest, heaviest and most Burmese pythons. The event will start Jan. 10, when the public will be able to sign up, get training, and start hunting. Miami-Dade’s Hard Rock Stadium will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

“I don’t think the Miami Dolphins are going to be in this year’s Super Bowl, but hopefully the Miami Dolphins python team wins the Python Bowl and we get as many pythons out of Miami-Dade as possible,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said at a news conference Thursday with Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Clad in a suit and tie by a swamp in a Miami wildlife management area, DeSantis announced that the Python Bowl is being planned with the help of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

Holding a python-skin football, he said the competition is intended to be a fun, competitive event to protect the Everglades from the dangerous snakes. It won’t be quite as warm and fuzzy, though, as the Puppy Bowl, which is held each year by the Animal Planet television channel to help find homes for puppies and kittens.

“These pythons can grow up to 20 feet in length, weigh 200 pounds, and the problem is they are not native to this area and they decimate the natural food chains and they really wreak havoc on a lot of the indigenous species,” the governor said.

DeSantis canceled plans to speak Thursday at an annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit due to a "schedule conflict" related to the Python Bowl announcement, spokeswoman Helen Ferre told The News Service of Florida.

“The DeSantis administration was well-represented at the climate summit by Florida’s chief science officer and chief resilience officer,” Ferre said in a statement.

In addition to announcing the Python Bowl, the governor also announced that python contractors will have access to 150 more miles of trails within Big Cypress National Park.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford German restaurant Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café gets scary for Krampusnacht Read More

  2. Trayvon Martin's killer, George Zimmerman, is suing nearly everyone involved in his murder trial Read More

  3. Updated: 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson is making audience members sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, but not in Orlando Read More

  4. New study ranks Orlando among America's least-safe cities Read More

  5. Sweet & Savory highlights some of Orlando's tastiest desserts and drinks at the Wellborn Hotel Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation