Every beer lover’s favorite bar throws their annual holiday party disguised as a market this weekend. Redlight Saves Christmas lets you take care of holiday shopping while Sunday Funday drinking at the same time. Pick up handmade goods from a variety of vendors while sipping on the latest seasonal creations of your favorite breweries, then grab a bite to eat from a pop-up kitchen or get your holiday Polaroid portrait taken for Grandma (or just the ’gram).Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com

