Monday, November 25, 2019

Sippin' Santa pop-up bar at Avanti Palms adds a little tiki to Christmastime

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SIPPIN’ SANTA
  • Photo via Sippin’ Santa
Avanti Palms Resort on International Drive is attempting to start a fun new Christmas Orland tradition.

Sippin’ Santa will be a tropical-Christmas themed pop-up in the lobby bar and lounge at Avanti Palms, which will host holiday events fro Monday, Nov. 25th through Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to midnight each night.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SIPPIN’ SANTA
  • Photo via Sippin’ Santa
The tiki theme extends to the drinks being served and the decorations, even the glassware, like a rum punch served in a bowl resembling a hot tub.

Starting Dec. 2, Mondays will be Ugly Sweater Night. Though there's an overall island vibe, there's plenty of cozy-up room to go around on Wednesday's, when the Sippin' pop-up will host a Christmas movie night.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SIPPIN’ SANTA
  • Photo via Sippin’ Santa
