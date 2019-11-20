The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The Gist

New cruise-ship rollercoaster rolled out by Shaq in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 3:44 PM

click image IMAGE VIA IAAPA | TWITTER
  • Image via IAAPA | Twitter
With "Chief Fun Officer" Shaq in tow, Carnival debuted the new ride vehicles for the rollercoaster planned to go aboard the Carnival Mardi Gras ship, under construction now.

The announcement was made at the IAAPA Expo taking place this week at the Orange County Convention Center. The upcoming, Port Canaveral-based ship is one of the most anticipated new vessels for Carnival in a long time, thanks to the impressive lineup of celebrity-driven dining venues, entertainment offerings, and original design. On the top deck will be the power roller coaster, called BOLT.

Internationally recognized rollercoaster manufacturer Maurer is bringing decades of experience to BOLT, the first roller coaster on a cruise ship. The two-person ride vehicle straddles the single-rail coaster track. Like other recently announced single-rail coasters, one of the significant benefits of the Maurer one is the smaller footprint the attraction requires, allowing for installations in previously unrealistic locations, such as above the sports and outdoor entertainment deck of a cruise ship.
click image IMAGE VIA IAAPA | TWITTER
  • Image via IAAPA | Twitter
The Carnival Cruise Line version of the coaster will allow riders to choose their speed, meaning that while the coaster can reach speeds of up to 40 mph, even timid riders can have an enjoyable ride. With a small track and interactive speed elements, BOLT will be limited to only one train. This means that the hourly capacity of the coaster will be nearly cut in half, with Maurer representatives giving it a rough estimate of 400-600 per hour. Like many other low-capacity attractions on cruise ships, BOLT will likely require reservations, or Carnival may use other options to ensure the lines for the low capacity up-charge coaster won’t grow too long.

Carnival representatives admitted that many of the best concepts from their ships eventually show up on future ships, but unlike a theatrical production or restaurant concept, installing a coaster on an older ship is far more complicated, meaning this offering may be limited to the Mardi Gras for some time.
click to enlarge The Carnival Mardi Gras will feature a rooftop roller coaster, mini-golf, a water park, and multiple celebrity-branded restaurants - PHOTO VIA CARNIVAL
  • Photo via Carnival
  • The Carnival Mardi Gras will feature a rooftop roller coaster, mini-golf, a water park, and multiple celebrity-branded restaurants
Shaq, who surprisingly was able to fit into the coaster ride vehicle, will be more than just the Chief Fun Officer for Mardi Gras. His Vegas-based chicken stand, Big Chicken, will be getting two new locations on Carnival ships debuting in 2020, the Carnival Radiance and the Carnival Mardi Gras. Also on board the vessel will be Emeril Lagasse’s first-ever restaurant at sea, Emeril’s Bistro 1396. Not to be outdone, Guy Fieri will have two dining options aboard Mardi Gras.



click to enlarge Carnival Mardi Gras' new terminal at Port Canaveral - IMAGE VIA PORT CANAVERAL
  • Image via Port Canaveral
  • Carnival Mardi Gras' new terminal at Port Canaveral
If you do check out the dining venues ahead of riding BOLT, there’s a new limited access, resort-style enclave called Loft 19 that will have plenty of places to relax poolside and build up the courage to ride a coaster that sits more than 184 feet into the air, on-board the largest vessel Carnival has ever built.

Bookings on 2020 sailings onboard the Carnival Mardi Gras are already open, including through Carnival’s new monthly payment program. Mardi Gras will sail out of the brand-new, space travel-inspired Terminal 3 currently under construction at Port Canaveral. Wild times ahead at sea.

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
  • Image via Carnival Cruise Line
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22 Read More

  2. Owner of two Orlando restaurants got caught shorting hourly workers $27,000 Read More

  3. Orlando wants an MLB team, and we have a history of giving stadiums to rich guys Read More

  4. Megan Thee Stallion headlines Beat Music Fest in downtown Orlando Saturday Read More

  5. Op-ed: Orange County School Board must rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation