While arson investigation continues, Orlando's Beefy King will soon be back open

Orlando Fire Department arson investigators and Orlando Police found evidence suggesting that the fire came from the outside, suggesting it was arson. Video footage form a security camera led police to a suspect, John Huff, who was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail.
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY will be the day! There is still quite a bit to finish and our inventory was completely wiped out. :( In order to properly restock we will need to push opening to Wednesday. Thanks for understanding— Beefy king (@beefy_king) November 17, 2019
"Our inventory was completely wiped out," said the Beefy King post, the sentence punctuated with a sad-face.View this post on Instagram
UPDATE!! New ceiling lookin fresh! We will open WEDNESDAY 11/20! There is still quite a bit to finish and our inventory was completely disposed of, sadly. In order to properly restock we will need to push opening to Wednesday. Thank you for understanding. BMS CAT has done amazing meeting deadlines in record speed! @wesh2 @fox35orlando @news6wkmg @news9 @orlandosentinel @orlandoweekly @orlandobungalower @themilkdistrict
