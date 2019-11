While arson investigation continues, Orlando's Beefy King will soon be back open

click to enlarge Photo by OW Staff

If you take a shot at the king, you best not miss. When it comes to the Beefy King, actually, just don't take a shot at all.Thankfully, the alleged arson that took place at Beefy King only momentarily closed the cherished Orlando sandwich shop. On Monday, the restaurant's Twitter page announced that the Beefy King will reopen Wednesday.On Nov. 12 via Instagram, the half-century-old eatery informed its loyal eaters that a fire broke out on the Bumby Avenue building. Beefy King noted that no one was hurt and that minimal damage was done, but added that they couldn't open until repairs were made.A man living near the restaurant made the 911 call a little before 2 a.m. on Nov. 12, reporting the fire and telling the operator that he thought it looked like it was coming from the inside.Orlando Fire Department arson investigators and Orlando Police found evidence suggesting that the fire came from the outside, suggesting it was arson. Video footage form a security camera led police to a suspect, John Huff, who was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail.In today's Twitter post, Beefy King set a return date, putting an end to the company's first or deal with a fire behind it, but not before taking time to replenish its inventory."Our inventory was completely wiped out," said the Beefy King post, the sentence punctuated with a sad-face.After fully restocking, the Beefy King will be back ruling over tasty bites Wednesday.