Scorched spuds: Orlando's Beefy King catches fire

click to enlarge Rear of Beefy King building on Tuesday morning | Photo by OW Staff

click to enlarge Beefy King sign photo by OW Staff

click to enlarge Closed entrance and roof damage of the Beefy King building on Tuesday morning | Photo by OW Staff

click to enlarge Roof damage on the Beefy King building on Tuesday morning | Photo by OW Staff

Beefy King, the Orlando restaurant slinging their signature beef sandwich and "Beefy Spuds" tater tots for 50-plus years, didn't open this morning because of a late-night fire.No one was hurt, said the Orlando sandwich institution in an Instagram post, and the fire did "minimal damage" to the shop.The fire was reported at 1 a.m. by a passerby. The restaurant thanked the random person in the post, as well as the Orlando Fire Department, who Beefy King says acted swiftly to extinguish the flames, and have been helpful since the fire. There is now an investigation to figure out what happened."We are trying to wrap our head around this," said the Beefy King post. In its long history, they say, they've dealt with mishaps, even hurricanes, but never fire. They also said they are ready to rally and return to serving tasty sandwiches."We are already working to clean up and open ASAP," says Beefy King, adding that ensuring employee and customer safety is the priority.When the shop's 46-year-old iconic sign needed to be replaced due to weather-related wear and tear in 2014, people mourned the deterioration of a treasured landmark and applauded the city's approval of a replica. Coming to the unassuming Bumby spot has become an integral experience for any local, for many a Floridian, from the regular from down the block to the Governor . It's a necessary stop for anyone visiting who really wants to get to know the area.Surely, many an Orlandoan are disappointed to go without their regular bite of Beefy King. And, surely, the Beefy King will rise again.