Scorched spuds: Orlando's Beefy King catches fire

View this post on Instagram
We are very sad to report our beloved Beefy King caught fire around 1am. No one was hurt & Minimal damage to the building. We are already working to clean up and open ASAP. The safety of our employees & customers are priority. Thank to the person that called 911 and reported the fire. The Orlando Fire Dept acted swiftly & prevented the fire from spreading. The Orlando police Dept has been so helpful as well. Everything is being investigated and we are trying to wrap our head around this.51 years we have survived hurricanes & other mishaps, never have we dealt with fire. We will keep you informed. Thank you for your support and prayers.
