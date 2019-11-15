The world’s largest Christmas light maze is coming to St. Pete on Nov. 22

click to enlarge
Enchant Christmas, an "immersive holiday experience" featuring a light maze, ice skating, and a Christmas market, is opening at St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field on Friday, Nov. 22.
Based on the photos of the attraction – which includes the world's largest maze of Christmas lights – it looks like it's definitely worth the trip.
Organizers say there will be larger-than-life light sculptures, an ice-skating trail, and more than 40 local artisan vendors. There will also be live entertainment for the kids, including visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The 90,000-square-foot Christmas-light maze is the setting of "The Great Search," an adventure that will have guests attempting to find Santa's missing reindeer in time for Christmas Eve. Good luck trying to do that
on mushrooms.
Enchant, the company producing the attraction, is also operating two others this year, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., so this is a "big-league" holiday event.
There will be lots of dining options in the Christmas Market, where guests can chow down seasonal food, drinks and treats, as well as a VIP lounge and private-party suites. Pinellas County’s Nook and Cranny will pop up nightly to host crafting workshops to make ornaments, holiday home decor.
You can bring your own ice skates (with guards on) or rent skates on-site, in sizes "elf to adult." There will be a Kid Zone for children under four, with toys and activities to keep them occupied while you drink and skate and fall on your ass.
The attraction is open through Dec. 29, with tickets already on sale via their website
. The admission price is $15-$26 for children, and for adults it's $20-$33, depending on the package and the date of your trip. Discounts are offered for seniors, students, emergency services personnel and members of the military.
You can find out more at their Facebook page
, which include progress photo as they set up the attraction ahead of Friday's opening night.
