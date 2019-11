Get a new perspective on the Orlando skyline at Baldwin Park’s annual hot air balloon festival at Blue Jacket Park. Gather on the lawn to view a picturesque spread of lit-up balloons, then get yourself a ticket for a tethered ride. You can even spring for a private launch with just you and your sweetheart. Get your head in the clouds.5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 14-17 | Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave. | facebook.com/orlandoballoonglow | $1-$75

