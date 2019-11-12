The Gist

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Gist

Sesame Street celebrates its 50th anniversary with a fun run at UCF's Memory Mall

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 4:35 PM

In search of a sunny day? Sweep the clouds away, and make your way to where the air is sweet. Wanna know how to get to Sesame Street? Look no further than this festive family-oriented fun run at UCF’s main campus. Dress up as your favorite Sesame Street characters with your little ones as you strut your Big Bird feathers through the heart of UCF. Proceeds go to the Sesame Workshop Yellow Feather Fund, a charity designed to assist children whose parents deal with substance abuse disorders. Photo ops are available with on-site Sesame Street characters for you or your favorite monsters after the race. This message is brought to you by the letter S for sweat.

8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 | Memory Mall, University of Central Florida, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. | runsignup.com | $40

