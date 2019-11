Orlando seafood restaurant Boston Lobster Feast named best Florida buffet by Reader's Digest

Maybe you've seen the Boston Lobster Feast vehicle rolling around Orlando and Kissimmee.Listen, it's perfectly normal to feel concern for the car or critter. Either something bad or something very, very private is happening here between machine and beast.That line between fear and elation is tentacle-thin. It's all adrenaline. Use it.You're going to need it in order to make it through Boston Lobster Feast's 70-plus item buffet, recently named best all-you-can-eat buffet in Florida byAs the trusty digest attests, the lobster "is a must," but the place also does a mean business clam on the half shell, giant snow crab legs and oysters.

