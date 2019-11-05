Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Bloggytown

Republican state senator and Democratic state rep file bills requiring bible classes in public schools

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 12:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTOS VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Photos via Florida House of Representatives
A Senate Republican filed a proposal Monday that would require high schools to offer elective courses in the study of the Bible and religion.

Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, filed the bill (SB 746) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, filed an identical bill (HB 341) last month in the House.

The bill, in part, would require courses providing an “objective study of the Bible, including, but not limited to, a course on the Hebrew Scriptures and Old Testament of the Bible; a course on the New Testament of the Bible; and a course on the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, and the New Testament of the Bible.”

Also, the bill says courses would be required to follow “all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school. A course offered pursuant to this section may not endorse, favor, or promote or disfavor or show hostility toward a particular religion, religious perspective, or nonreligious faith.”



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pac-Man-inspired maze coming to Orlando next year will give you nightmares Read More

  2. Virgin Trains' latest plans will bring Orlando visitors directly to PortMiami, while leaving Port Canaveral behind Read More

  3. New benefit for Disney Cruise Line workers could improve mental-health conditions for Florida crew members Read More

  4. Pop icon Cher announces tour date in Central Florida next spring Read More

  5. Florida man's phony 'emotional support rooster' is a cock-a-doodle-don't Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation