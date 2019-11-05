Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Jeff Kinnard, Ronald Kitchen, Jimmie Smith, Scott Carnahan and Brian Coleman - PHOTO VIA CITRUSBOCC.COM
  • Photo via CitrusBOCC.com
  • Jeff Kinnard, Ronald Kitchen, Jimmie Smith, Scott Carnahan and Brian Coleman
Citrus County commissioners unanimously denied a request from their local library to spend $2,700 annually on digital subscriptions to the New York Times, because the paper is “fake news,” and they “agree with Donald Trump.”

During an Oct. 24 discussion, all five members of the commission agreed to reject the funding request, which, coincidentally, was also the same day the Trump Administration announced that it was canceling federal agencies’ subscriptions to the Times and The Washington Post.

“Do we really need to subscribe to the New York Times?” asked Commissioner Ron Kitchen Jr., while the others laughed. “I actually was going to say that,” said Scott Carnahan, who added, “Fake news, I agree with President Trump.”
"They can take that money and do something else with it ... I support Donald Trump." click to tweet
“I don’t want the New York Times in this county,” continued Carnahan. “I don’t agree with it, I don’t like 'em, it’s fake news and I’m voting no. They can take that money and do something else with it ... I support Donald Trump."

County commissioners Jeff Kinnard, Jimmie Smith, and Brian Coleman agreed. The commissioners also made a point to say that their decision was not based on a lack of resources, and that the 70,000 library-card holders who reside in the county could just get home delivery.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM OCT. 24 MEETING
  • Screenshot from Oct. 24 meeting
Ironically, in the same meeting, the commissioners declared October as “Friends of the Library Month.”



Sandy Price, the advisory board chairman for the county’s libraries, told the Citrus County Chronicle, that she was disappointed and worried the commissioners, which is technically nonpartisan, were putting politics ahead of the public’s needs.

“Someone’s personal political view does not have a place in deciding what library resources are available for the entire county,” said Price to the Chronicle. “Libraries have to ensure all points of view are represented.”

The Chronicle also pointed out that the four commissioners who agreed to be interviewed do not read the Times. Despite heavy backlash from constituents, just one commissioner told the paper that he wanted to re-address the topic in the future.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Virgin Trains' latest plans will bring Orlando visitors directly to PortMiami, while leaving Port Canaveral behind Read More

  2. Pac-Man-inspired maze coming to Orlando next year will give you nightmares Read More

  3. New benefit for Disney Cruise Line workers could improve mental-health conditions for Florida crew members Read More

  4. City of Orlando to close section of Mills Avenue for three months, starting Wednesday Read More

  5. Pop icon Cher announces tour date in Central Florida next spring Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation