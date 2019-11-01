Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 1, 2019

Bloggytown

Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio is running to represent Florida in Congress

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Enrique Tarrio with Florida Sen. Rick Scott - PHOTO VIA ENRIQUE TARRIO/FACEBOOK
  • photo via Enrique Tarrio/Facebook
  • Enrique Tarrio with Florida Sen. Rick Scott
The leader of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys is now running for Congress in South Florida.

According to Florida Politics, the group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, filed paperwork Friday to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Tarrio, who grew up in Miami's Little Havana, is now one of two Republican challengers for the seat, joining Maria Elvira Salazar, says the site.

Tarrio will likely have a tough campaign ahead of him. So far, his neo-fascist group has had a rough year to say the least, with founder Gavin McIinnes stepping down as leader last October following a video showing members waving swords and assaulting protesters in New York. Just last month, two Proud Boys members were sentenced to four years in prison for the attacks.

Following the incident, the Proud Boys and its self-described “Western Chauvinist” members were de-platformed from most major social media sites, with companies like Facebook saying the group violated their rules on hate speech.



The all-male group has been designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a label they vehemently deny. But besides acts of extreme violence and hate speech, the Proud Boys are also known for their strict policy of only masturbating one day a month, as well as the fact that members of the group were present at the 2017 white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally, which resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer.


The Proud Boys have close ties to Florida resident and former Trump advisor Roger Stone, who is still under trial for lying to Congress about his communication with Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential elections. In an article from last January, the Daily Beast called the Proud Boys “Roger Stone’s personal army” and stated that during McInnes’ tenure as president, “Stone was ‘one of the three approved media figures allowed to speak’ about the group.”

However, with Stone under a gag order and zero social media presence, it seems that members of the group have now resorted to showing up at every single Trump-related event, getting Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to publicly defend them, selling edgelord T-shirts and now, apparently, running for political office.

Last August, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer, who has close ties with the Proud Boys and has been de-platformed for hate speech, announced her run for Florida’s 21st District.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Bengal tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay died after an 'atypical interaction' with her brother Read More

  2. Uniqlo to open a second Orlando-area store at the Florida Mall Read More

  3. Orlando’s Sesame Street Land was the proof-of-concept for SeaWorld’s new Sesame Place attractions Read More

  4. Rockers the Pretenders and Journey have a date with Central Florida next summer Read More

  5. Mongolian rock stars the Hu to play Orlando for the first time in November Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation