Orlando Greek Fest offers Mediterranean food, dance and shopping

Discover the heart of Greece while munching on gyros, baklava, saganaki (flaming cheese) and other authentic cuisine during the annual Greek Festival at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando. Expect a weekend full of lively music by the Greek trio A Night in Athens and the sounds of skillful finger-picking on the strings of a bouzouki or guitar. Enjoy the ancient dance performances of Holy Trinity’s Hellenic dance troupe and Jr. Hellenic Dance troupe, where students of the dance program dress head to toe in traditional folk costumes. It’s sure to be acultural experience for newbies to the world of Orthodox traditions. Going home without a giant container of Greek olives is basicallya sin.4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1-3 | Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland | 407-331-4687 | orlandogreekfest.com | $3

