Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Orlando Greek Fest offers Mediterranean food, dance and shopping

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 11:28 AM

IMAGE VIA ORLANDO GREEK FEST/FACEBOOK
Discover the heart of Greece while munching on gyros, baklava, saganaki (flaming cheese) and other authentic cuisine during the annual Greek Festival at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando. Expect a weekend full of lively music by the Greek trio A Night in Athens and the sounds of skillful finger-picking on the strings of a bouzouki or guitar. Enjoy the ancient dance performances of Holy Trinity’s Hellenic dance troupe and Jr. Hellenic Dance troupe, where students of the dance program dress head to toe in traditional folk costumes. It’s sure to be a
cultural experience for newbies to the world of Orthodox traditions. Going home without a giant container of Greek olives is basically
a sin.

4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1-3 | Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland | 407-331-4687 | orlandogreekfest.com | $3

Event Details Orlando Greek Festival
@ Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1217 Trinity Woods Lane
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Nov. 1-3
Price: $3
Location Details Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1217 Trinity Woods Lane
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
(331) 468-7
