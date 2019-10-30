Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Tip Jar

4R Restaurant Group announces $75K donation to World Central Kitchen’s Hurricane Dorian relief work

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 6:47 PM

click to enlarge Sara Elliot and John Rivers of 4 Rivers Smokehouse present a check to Erin Gore and Nate Mook from World Central Kitchen for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts - PHOTO COURTSEY 4 RIVERS
  • Photo courtsey 4 Rivers
  • Sara Elliot and John Rivers of 4 Rivers Smokehouse present a check to Erin Gore and Nate Mook from World Central Kitchen for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts
The company behind 4 Rivers Smokehouse and the COOP announced a $75,000 donation to World Central Kitchen on Wednesday, to be spent on relief efforts for people in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The nonprofit organization was founded by Spanish chef José Andrés and is devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. The funds stem from a Sept. 8 charity drive that included all 4 Rivers locations in Florida and Winter Park’s the COOP, breaking from its "closed on Sunday" policy.

The smokehouses continued to raise funds throughout the September by giving diners the option to round up their check totals. The check was presented at a ceremony on Wednesday at the 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Winter Park, where 4 Rivers announced its new “Shine A Light” fund, to debut on Dec. 2 at all of its locations.
Guests can choose to opt out of participation if they so desire, but 4 Rivers and The COOP are matching 100 percent of the 1 percent donations. click to tweet
"None of this would have been possible without the support of our amazing guests, who share our commitment to community and helping those in need," said John Rivers, founder and CEO of 4R Restaurant Group.

The "Shine A Light" fund will basically add a 1 percent donation checks at 4 Rivers Smokehouses and the COOP starting on Monday, Dec. 2. The funds will be directed to "helping feed people in need due to economic hardship or natural disasters."



The money collected will to organizations such as World Central Kitchen, Second Harvest Food Bank, and 4Roots Farm Campus, whose mission is to build a healthier and more sustainable food system in Central Florida.

Guests can choose to opt out of participation if they so desire, but 4 Rivers and The COOP are matching 100 percent of the 1 percent donations.

4 Rivers Smokehouse was established in Winter Park in 2009 as "a family-owned Barbecue Ministry." The name of the fund was inspired by the bible verse Matthew 5:16, "in which Jesus challenged believers to shine their light by helping others," said Rivers.

4 Rivers Smokehouse currently has 14 operating locations spanning Florida and Georgia. The COOP is a neighborhood restaurant in Winter Park owned by the company.

“Thanks to 4R Restaurant Group and others, we have been able to cook and deliver over 1.5 million meals in the Bahamas,” said World Central Kitchen executive director Nate Mook.

For more information, visit: www.4rsmokehouse.com.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Bengal tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay died after an 'atypical interaction' with her brother Read More

  2. The Florida Republican Party postponed a major Orlando fundraiser, due to leadership disputes and lagging enthusiasm Read More

  3. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool' Read More

  5. After historic rejection of their last contract, Orange County teachers head back to the bargaining table Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation