Monday, September 9, 2019

Chef José Andrés has already provided nearly 100,000 meals for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN / TWITTER
  • Screenshot via World Central Kitchen / Twitter
Chef José Andrés has brought his World Central Kitchen to the Bahamas to provide nearly 100,000 meals for people in need of relief after Hurricane Dorian. He said the group expects to reach the six-digit milestone on Monday.

How did they do it? With preparation, help from partnering companies, and a conveniently located commercial kitchen.

Using one of his own kitchens at Atlantis Bahamas in Nassau, Andrés and crew started by making "José’s signature ham and cheese sandwich" as a starter dish. Resort guests soon began volunteering alongside the chefs and kitchen teams.
"It's a true community effort, there's no other way to do it," said Andrés in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "We were able to be here well before the hurricane arrived. We were so proud to be the first ones on the ground."

The organization has been working with the Office of the Prime Minister of the Bahamas and Carnival Cruise lines, among others, to supply ingredients and transportation.
Andrés formed the organization following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, with a mission to provide healthy food to people affected by disasters. World Central Kitchen has prepared meals in the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Zambia, Peru, Cuba, Uganda and Cambodia, but the Bahamian mission is personal for Andrés, whose restaurant, Fish by José Andrés, is located at the Cove Atlantis on Paradise Island.
Andrés, previously an author and cooking-show star, began culinary school at age 15 and later honed his craft at molecular-gastronomy landmark El Bulli in Catalonia, Spain, where he spent three years creating dishes that pushed the boundaries of art and physics. That same level of meticulous culinary execution is now put to use serving the Bahamas.
Donations to World Central Kitchen can be made online, and the group plans to continue posting needs and calls for support throughout their relief efforts.



