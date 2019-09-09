Chef José Andrés has already provided nearly 100,000 meals for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

click to enlarge Screenshot via World Central Kitchen / Twitter

First #ChefsForBahamas food run of the day on the way! Today we @WCKitchen will reach 100,000 meals served! This is true community effort...only possible because of support of you & partners here on the ground... @atlantisbahamas @opmthebahamas @CarnivalCruise @BlankFoundation pic.twitter.com/nxmUYTG4dA — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 9, 2019

Scenes from the day: From our kitchen in Nassau led by Chef Karla to serving families at Abaco airport to paella in Freeport. Today we delivered over 20,000 meals thanks to your support of our #ChefsForBahamas relief efforts. 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/RlffR9YplS — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 9, 2019

Despite the setbacks, challenges, frustrations of helicopters, running out of ingredients...this is what matters: our @WCKitchen team delivering meals tonight to St Francis shelter on Abaco. The kids came to help bring inside & generator gave light as we served!! #ChefsForBahamas pic.twitter.com/dS38u8SNRY — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 7, 2019

Meet some of our amazing volunteers at our kitchen in The Bahamas! @WCKitchen Relief Team is preparing food that we will bring to Abaco & Grand Bahama tomorrow! We’ve been working non-stop to coordinate planes, boats and even a helicopter... #ChefsForBahamas pic.twitter.com/MLhLW2gB5x — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 2, 2019